NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Five children drowned on Wednesday in a water tank inside a temple in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state in southern India, broadcaster NDTV reported, in the second deadly incident in a temple this week in the South Asian country.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US B-52 bomber joins exercise with South Korean military - April 5, 2023
- Polish agriculture minister resigns amid anger over Ukrainian grain imports - April 5, 2023
- Six Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April - April 5, 2023