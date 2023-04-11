By Kanishka Singh (Reuters) – The four people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents - April 11, 2023
- Debt crunch looms for weaker economies with a wall of bond maturities ahead - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.09 on Monetary Policy Sentiment - April 11, 2023