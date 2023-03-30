By Mubasher Bukhari and Jibran Ahmad LAHORE/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – At least five people have been killed in recent weeks and more injured in Pakistan in stampedes at sites distributing free flour under a government-backed scheme to help families struggling with soaring costs of basic staples.
