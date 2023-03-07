(Reuters) – Five women who said they were denied abortions despite grave risk to their lives or fetuses sued Texas on Monday, in the first apparent case of pregnant women suing over curbs imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, The
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Gets Hit on Tuesday - March 7, 2023
- France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says - March 7, 2023
- Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress - March 7, 2023