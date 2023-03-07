(Reuters) – Five women who said they were denied abortions despite grave risk to their lives or fetuses sued Texas on Monday, in the first apparent case of pregnant women suing over curbs imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, The
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Parliament in Georgia gives initial approval to ‘foreign agents’ law - March 7, 2023
- Germany aims to launch subsidies-for-emissions-cuts plan in April - March 7, 2023
- Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings - March 7, 2023