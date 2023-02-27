By Dawn Chmielewski and Helen Coster (Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that asserts state oversight on the land surrounding Walt Disney World, dramatically changing a special tax district that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tate brothers lose detention appeal in Romanian court - February 27, 2023
- U.S. watchdog shutters mortgage outfit as high court case looms - February 27, 2023
- Four Pakistanis migrants missing after Italy shipwreck – foreign office - February 27, 2023