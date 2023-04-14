By Dominique Patton BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s agriculture ministry issued a three-year action plan on Friday to reduce soymeal use in animal feed as it continues to try to reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Singapore signals a peak for policy tightening - April 14, 2023
- Food security drives China to cut soymeal use in animal feed - April 14, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Fast Retailing Surges on Earnings - April 14, 2023