By Ayenat Mersie NAIROBI (Reuters) – For Kenya’s lesbians and gays, a supreme court ruling allowing the rights body that represents their interests to register as a non-governmental organisation has turned out to be a mixed blessing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Zambians struggle with cost of living as debt rework drags on - April 18, 2023
- For LGBTQ Kenyans, court win prompts backlash as threats escalate - April 18, 2023
- TotalEnergies’ variable cost margin for European refineries jumps in the first quarter - April 18, 2023