By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was on track to resume production of F-150 Lightning vehicles on Monday after the No. 2 U.S. automaker recalled 18 electric trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect.
