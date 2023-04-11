By Joseph White DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said Tuesday that next year it will start retooling its sport utility vehicle assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario to produce electric vehicles, fulfilling a promise made to Canada’s Unifor union during contract bargaining in 2020.
