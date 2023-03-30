WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co has withdrawn a petition seeking approval from U.S. regulators to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without required human controls, according to a letter made public Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Kashkari: Banking stress could last longer than many expect - March 30, 2023
- White House pushes stronger regional bank rules without Congress - March 30, 2023
- Fed’s Collins: Getting inflation down argues for no rate cuts this year - March 30, 2023