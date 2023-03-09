SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiji’s former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who led the Pacific island nation for 16 years until narrowly losing an election in December, has been charged with abuse of office, the government prosecutor said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Former Fiji leader Bainimarama charged with abuse of office – prosecutor - March 9, 2023
- Japan’s largest union reaches early deal for higher pay - March 9, 2023
- Meta’s Instagram back up after brief global outage - March 9, 2023