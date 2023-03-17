By Tatiana Bautzer NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Jes Staley is expected to be deposed next Thursday and Friday about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and what he knew about his former client’s activities related to sex-trafficking.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico central bank’s main focus is tackling inflation -deputy governor - March 16, 2023
- Senior U.S. envoy to travel to Honduras as it considers China ties - March 16, 2023
- Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week - March 16, 2023