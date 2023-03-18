By Ariba Shahid and Akhtar Soomro ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in court on Saturday as police were entering his home and after he expressed fear of arrest in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with
