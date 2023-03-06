(Reuters) – Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse’s longest major shareholders, has sold its entire stake in the Swiss bank after losing patience with its strategy to stop persistent losses and a client exodus, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
