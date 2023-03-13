By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, is expected to testify on Monday afternoon before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he has said he orchestrated to porn star Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president.
