By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, is expected to testify on Monday afternoon before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he has said he orchestrated to porn star Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president.
