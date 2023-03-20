By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) – A former U.S. Marine Corps pilot may have been “lured” from China to Australia by security agencies before his arrest, his lawyer said outside court on Monday after an extradition hearing in Sydney.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S.Africa to call it a wrap on current hikes with last 25 bps on March 30- Reuters poll - March 20, 2023
- Marketmind: Investors adopt the brace position as banks topple - March 20, 2023
- Residents call for clean-up after mass fish death in Australia - March 20, 2023