By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Forty of the 100 U.S. senators co-sponsored a resolution on Wednesday urging a strong U.S. government response to any Chinese efforts to clamp down on dissent in Hong Kong, including the use of sanctions and other tools.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- How GSK plans to replenish its depleted medicine cabinet - March 15, 2023
- Venezuelan opposition impatient over U.S. process to move frozen funds – sources - March 15, 2023
- US senators adopt new strategy to push Saudi Arabia on human rights - March 15, 2023