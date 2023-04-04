By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) – Fox News said Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo and other top on-air personalities will be available to testify as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit claiming it lied about voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Is Ethereum Still on Track for $3000? - April 4, 2023
- Reactions as former President Donald Trump arraigned in New York City - April 4, 2023
- Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine - April 4, 2023