(Reuters) – France was accused of slowing down a European Union 2-billion-euro ($2.12 billion) package for purchasing weapons for Ukraine by demanding that the munitions be manufactured inside the bloc, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- N.Korea fires ballistic missile – S.Korea - March 15, 2023
- New Zealand fourth-quarter GDP below expectations as it falls 0.6% - March 15, 2023
- U.S. court sentences Mexican ex-governor to nine years for money laundering - March 15, 2023