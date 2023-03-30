PARIS (Reuters) – France and a group of 45 states participating in the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have invoked a special mechanism to investigate allegations linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
