By Ingrid Melander PARIS (Reuters) – French unions have called on workers to walk off the job and join protest rallies on Thursday for a twelfth nationwide day of protests against a bill that will make the French work longer.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bulls Eye $1.11 on US Wholesale Inflation and Jobless Claims - April 13, 2023
- Factbox-What’s next for France’s pension reform? - April 13, 2023
- France to witness 12th nationwide strike against Macron’s pension law - April 13, 2023