By Aftab Ahmed and Christian Kraemer BENGALURU (Reuters) – G20 financial leaders must condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters in an interview on Friday, adding that Europe was working on new sanctions against Moscow.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volkswagen to build own US plant for Scout brand – Automobilwoche - February 24, 2023
- Ukrainian parliament passes transparency law after defence ministry scandal - February 24, 2023
- In Moscow one year on, a mixture of defiance and some sadness over Ukraine conflict - February 24, 2023