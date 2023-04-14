By Ingrid Melander and Elizabeth Pineau PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Constitutional Council will on Friday give its hotly-anticipated verdict on whether the government’s plans to increase the retirement age, which have triggered massive protests, are in line with constitutional rules.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- France’s unpopular pension law faces key constitution test - April 14, 2023
- Japan convening panel on digital yen as BOJ pilot scheme gets underway - April 14, 2023
- Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia’s northwest, misses iron ore export hub - April 13, 2023