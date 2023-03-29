By Imad Creidi DOHA (Reuters) – The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda”, Paul Rusesabagina, has boarded a plane in Qatar bound for Houston after being released from prison in Rwanda last week, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
