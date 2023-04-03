PARIS (Reuters) – French junior social affairs minister Marlene Schiappa is facing criticism from her own party for posing in a white dress for the cover of Playboy, with French media reporting Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called Schiappa to express her displeasure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel detains Passover sacrifice campaigner as Al Aqsa tensions simmer - April 3, 2023
- French feminist politician under fire for Playboy front cover - April 3, 2023
- Pope says pension systems must not weigh on future generations - April 3, 2023