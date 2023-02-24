By Aftab Ahmed and Christian Kraemer BENGALURU (Reuters) – G20 financial leaders must condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters in an interview on Friday, adding that Europe was working on new sanctions against Moscow.
