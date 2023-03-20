By Elizabeth Pineau and Bertrand Boucey PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after it bypassed the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular overhaul of the pension system that will raise the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jury convicts four far-right Oath Keeper associates over US Capitol attack - March 20, 2023
- Kremlin says talks between Putin and Xi still ongoing – reports - March 20, 2023
- IMF says $3 billion loan for Sri Lanka will catalyze lending from others - March 20, 2023