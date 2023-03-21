PARIS (Reuters) – French journalist Olivier Dubois arrived home on Tuesday to be warmly embraced by family members and President Emmanuel Macron, bringing an end to almost two years of captivity in Mali.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity - March 21, 2023
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits northern Afghanistan – EMSC - March 21, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Gains Ground As Russia Extends Production Cuts - March 21, 2023