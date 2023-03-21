PARIS (Reuters) – France’s parliament voted in favour of the government’s nuclear investment plan with a large majority on Tuesday, a day after the government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote over its pension reform plan.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- French parliament votes nuclear plan with large majority - March 21, 2023
- Gold Prices Slide as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision - March 21, 2023
- First Republic looking at options if new capital attempt fails, stock recoups some losses - March 21, 2023