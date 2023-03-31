By Elizabeth Pineau PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s drive to ram through legislation raising France’s retirement age despite mass protests is creating rifts between ministers and his allies amid frustration that the government has not resolved the standoff, insiders say.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ETH Near Term Target Remains $2,000 as Staking Inflows Trend Higher - March 31, 2023
- Myanmar economy to remain “severely diminished” amid conflict -World Bank - March 31, 2023
- French pension standoff causing cracks in Macron’s camp, insiders say - March 31, 2023