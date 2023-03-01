By Elizabeth Pineau LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Emmanuel Macron landed in Gabon on Wednesday, the first stop of an Africa tour that will also take the French President to Angola, Congo Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- French President Macron begins Africa tour in Gabon - March 1, 2023
- Biden aims billions in taxpayer money at companies’ labor, supply practices - March 1, 2023
- Bank of Mexico says inflation taking longer than expected to descend - March 1, 2023