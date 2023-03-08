PARIS (Reuters) – Traffic on the French part of Rhine river came to a standstill on Wednesday due to strikes against the government’s planned pension law, a representative for the CGT union and Germany’s Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSA) said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine and U.N. chief call for Black Sea grain deal extension - March 8, 2023
- Pakistan police and ex-PM Khan’s supporters clash, injuring several - March 8, 2023
- French strike disrupts Rhine river traffic - March 8, 2023