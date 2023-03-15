By Dominique Vidalon PARIS (Reuters) – Garbage piled up in Paris, liquefied natural gas operations were suspended and rail services cancelled on Wednesday, with trade unions urging a show of force as President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament.
