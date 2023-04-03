By Ira Dugal and Ankur Banerjee MUMBAI (Reuters) – Mumbai resident Shivam Vahia cannot remember the last time he left home to shop. He spends about 30,000 rupees ($364) a month buying necessities like groceries, clothes and gadgets, all by tapping a few buttons on his
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ‘Extraordinary rollercoaster’, Good Friday talks remembered 25 years on - April 2, 2023
- Architects of Northern Ireland peace see hope beyond Brexit deadlock - April 2, 2023
- The 30 years of Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’ - April 2, 2023