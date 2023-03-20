By Dietrich Knauth (Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Sunday sued the liquidators overseeing the wind-down of its Bahamian affiliate FTX Digital Markets, accusing them of wrongly claiming ownership of the exchange’s assets.
