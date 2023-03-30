(Reuters) – Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man sentenced to two years in prison for discrediting the Russian army, and whose daughter was taken into care, has been detained after fleeing house arrest, lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told Reuters on Thursday.
