By Mark Trevelyan (Reuters) – A Russian father who went on the run to avoid being sent to a penal colony after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was criticised by the Kremlin on Wednesday, but defended by the powerful head of the Wagner
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Skyrockets to $0.55, SEC Losing Ground - March 29, 2023
- Fugitive Russian father draws Kremlin censure, support from Wagner boss - March 29, 2023
- The banker Switzerland trusts to stem Credit Suisse crisis - March 29, 2023