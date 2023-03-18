By Charlotte Greenfield KABUL (Reuters) – The U.N. World Food Programme has been forced to cut rations to 4 million Afghans this month, it said in a statement late on Friday, due to a funding shortfall in the midst of the country’s severe humanitarian crisis.
