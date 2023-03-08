By Ali Kucukgocmen ANKARA (Reuters) – Two parties in Turkey’s main opposition bloc said they would support talks with the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) on backing their challenger to Tayyip Erdogan in elections on May 14, despite concern it would deter nationalist voters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. opens new special crash probe into fatal Tesla crash - March 8, 2023
- Fed’s Powell sticks to hawkish message in second day of testimony - March 8, 2023
- Colombia surrender law would not pardon drug traffickers: minister - March 8, 2023