(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as the selloff in SVB Financial shares extended into premarket trading, while investors awaited a key jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain – spokesperson - March 10, 2023
- Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023 - March 10, 2023
- Investor dash for cash pumps U.S. money market funds to record high – Bofa - March 10, 2023