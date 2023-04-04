(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday as some technology and growth stocks rebounded from a selloff in the previous session, while investors awaited key economic data that could determine the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Perion Network Shares Are Under Heavy Demand - April 4, 2023
- Ukrainian city mourns champion kickboxer killed fighting Russian troops - April 4, 2023
- Lithuania offers carve-outs to EU sceptics over Russia nuclear sanctions - April 4, 2023