(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as easing fears of a banking crisis shifted the focus back to key consumer spending data due later in the week that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future policy path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ECB Economic Bulletin Shouts Inflation Too High for Too Long - March 30, 2023
- Futures rise as bank fears ebb, focus shifts to key inflation data - March 30, 2023
- Russia to keep notifying US of ballistic missile launches - March 30, 2023