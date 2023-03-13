(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday after authorities stepped in to restore investor confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while investors wagered a rate hike by Federal Reserve in March was no longer a certainty.
