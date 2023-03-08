(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that fueled a selloff on Wall Street a day earlier and put a sharp focus on the upcoming labor market data.
