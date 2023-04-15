By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) – Members of the Group of Seven rich nations must act to help emerging countries reduce emissions, including the financing of decarbonisation in “hard-to-abate” industries, Japan’s economy and trade minister said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine - April 15, 2023
- Russia says Wagner fighters seize two more parts of Bakhmut - April 15, 2023
- Nigeria inflation quickens to 22.04% in March - April 15, 2023