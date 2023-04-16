By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations have agreed to speed up the development of renewable energy and accelerate the phasing out of unabated fossil fuels by 2050, the group said in a communique released on Sunday.
