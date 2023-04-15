QUITO (Reuters) – At least 12 inmates were killed in an Ecuadorian jail amid a new clash between gangs, the SNAI prison agency said on Saturday, in the latest chapter in the South American nation’s prison violence.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gang clash leaves at least 12 dead in Ecuador prison - April 15, 2023
- Casino bondholders seeking better terms in Teract tie-up - April 15, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Russia says Wagner fighters seize two more parts of Bakhmut - April 15, 2023