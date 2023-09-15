The British pound had initially rallied during the trading session on Friday, but has given back some of the gains as it looks like we continue to consolidate just above the 50-Day EMA. If we break above the top of the candlestick, then it’s likely that we go looking toward
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Rallies to Continue Consolidating for the week - September 15, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Attempts to Stabilize Against the Yen - September 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Recovers After Initial Sell Off for the Week - September 15, 2023